A Different Kind Of Pickup: Prostitutes Turn To Driving Motorbike Taxis
Mariatu Kamara is a former prostitute who was trained to become a motorbike taxi driver. Despite police harassment and restrictions on where taxis can operate, she is determined to make her new life work.
