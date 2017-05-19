Vicky Zugah names abusive boyfriends
Speaking on the Okay FM, she revealed that for the past fours years, every man she has dated laid their hands on her on countless number of occasions. Holding nothing back, Vicky named her abusers - DJ Cash, actor Leo Mensah aka Ntoatoahene and most recently Sierra Leonean representative for Big Brother Africa - The Chase, Adrian Bolt Lewis.
