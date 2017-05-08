Two Sierra Leonean-Australians 'caught with 9kg of meth'

Two Sierra Leonean-Australian women face life in prison after they are 'caught with 9kg of meth in their suitcases' at Perth Airport after a flight from Qatar Two Australian and Sierra Leone dual nationals face life imprisonment after nine kilograms of meth was allegedly found in their luggage. The women, identified by their last names Koroma, 28, and Fofana, 20, were stopped at Perth Airport on Sunday night after they got off a flight from Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.