Sierra Leone's last working steam locomotive to visit London Museum of Water and Steam at Kew Bridge

A A 22,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant enables a remarkable Leeds-built loco to move around the UK on a low-loader via its birthplace in Leeds, then Hull, London, Birmingham and Shrewsbury to its long-term home in Welshpool. The London Museum of Water & Steam at Kew Bridge has been chosen to be the only London venue on the tour.

