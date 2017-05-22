Sierra Leone's last working steam loc...

Sierra Leone's last working steam locomotive to visit London Museum of Water and Steam at Kew Bridge

A A 22,000 Heritage Lottery Fund grant enables a remarkable Leeds-built loco to move around the UK on a low-loader via its birthplace in Leeds, then Hull, London, Birmingham and Shrewsbury to its long-term home in Welshpool. The London Museum of Water & Steam at Kew Bridge has been chosen to be the only London venue on the tour.

Chicago, IL

