Sampha Is Releasing a Zine Inspired by His Debut Album
Sampha has created a zine inspired by his debut album, Process , that dropped earlier this year. For the publication, titled Shy Light , the singer has collaborated with London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner and Jamie Reid, the art director of DAZED .
