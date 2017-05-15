Francesca Colavita 1 , Mirella Biava 1 , Concetta Castilletti, Serena Quartu, Francesco Vairo, Claudia Caglioti, Chiara Agrati, Eleonora Lalle, Licia Bordi, Simone Lanini, Michela Delli Guanti, Rossella Miccio, Giuseppe Ippolito, Maria R. Capobianchi, Antonino Di Caro Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute for Research and Health Care, Rome, Italy Colavita F, Biava M, Castilletti C, Quartu S, Vairo F, Caglioti C, et al. Measles Cases during Ebola Outbreak, West Africa, 2013-2106. Emerg Infect Dis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.