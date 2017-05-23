How Sierra Leone's Way Out Program Is...

How Sierra Leone's Way Out Program Is Saving Lives Through Music

Wednesday May 17

Read how the Way Out arts center in Freetown, Sierra Leone, is providing local youth with a creative outlet - and a second chance. Nestled in a grove of tall trees behind one of Freetown's busiest intersections, the house feels like a sanctuary.

Read more at RollingStone.

Chicago, IL

