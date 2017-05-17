Giant diamond auction fails as Sierra Leone rejects offer
A much anticipated auction for one of the world's largest diamonds fizzled on Thursday when the government of Sierra Leone rejected a US$7.8 million bid for the rough, egg-sized stone, saying it failed to meet its own valuation. An undated picture released March 16, 2017 of a 706-carat diamond discovered by pastor Emmanuel Momoh in eastern Sierra Leone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC