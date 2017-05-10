FEATURE-Bridge in Sierra Leone sparks...

FEATURE-Bridge in Sierra Leone sparks row over diamond mining

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Reuters

A dispute over a bridge in eastern Sierra Leone thought to span diamond deposits has divided a local community with a foreign mining company accused of illegally mining the area after volunteering to rebuild the overpass. The Congo Bridge in Koidu, the capital of Kono District, was deemed by local authorities to be in danger of collapsing after years of illegal small-scale mining around the base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC