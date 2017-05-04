.com | WATCH: Africa's former child soldiers used as cheap labour in Iraq, Afghanistan

Former child soldiers from Sierra Leone and Uganda are being used as cheap labour for operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to a new documentary on Al Jazeera. Child Soldiers Reloaded features interviews with several of these former child soldiers, most of whom were recruited to work for Aegis, the private military company that signed an estimated $293 million deal with the United States Department of Defence in 2004 to execute operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.