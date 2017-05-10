Brussels A333 at Brussels on Apr 30th...

Brussels A333 at Brussels on Apr 30th 2017, dropped fairing on departure

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300, registration OO-SFU performing flight SN-241 from Brussels to Freetown , was climbing out of Brussels' runway 07R when a ground witness phoned police having observed a part falling off a departing aircraft. Police recovered what was subsequently identified a fairing wing to fuselage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC