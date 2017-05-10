Brussels A333 at Brussels on Apr 30th 2017, dropped fairing on departure
A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300, registration OO-SFU performing flight SN-241 from Brussels to Freetown , was climbing out of Brussels' runway 07R when a ground witness phoned police having observed a part falling off a departing aircraft. Police recovered what was subsequently identified a fairing wing to fuselage.
