Sierra Leone: Villagers Decry Salwaco's 'White Elephant Project'

Residents of Rosinor village, Samu Chiefdom, Kambia district, northern Sierra Leone, have expressed frustration over the pipe borne water facility provided by the Sierra Leone Water Company, claiming that they only fetch water from the facility twice since it was installed in the village. Zainab Kamara, a member of the Village Development Committee of Rosinor village, said nobody had explain to them as to why the sudden stop of water supply at the village.

