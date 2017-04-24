Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Youngster Fires Chelsea to Youth Cup Title
Sierra Leonean born teenager, Trevoh Chalobah helped fired Chelsea Youth U-18 side secured their fourth consecutive F.A Youth Cup thanks to 6-2 aggregate victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night. Chalobah who was born in England by a Sierra Leonean parent and is still eligible to play for Sierra Leone opened the scoring just after six minutes before Ike Ugbo's acrobatic strike put the hosts firmly in control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC