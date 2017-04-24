Sierra Leone: Sierra Leone Youngster Fires Chelsea to Youth Cup Title

Sierra Leonean born teenager, Trevoh Chalobah helped fired Chelsea Youth U-18 side secured their fourth consecutive F.A Youth Cup thanks to 6-2 aggregate victory over Manchester City on Wednesday night. Chalobah who was born in England by a Sierra Leonean parent and is still eligible to play for Sierra Leone opened the scoring just after six minutes before Ike Ugbo's acrobatic strike put the hosts firmly in control.

