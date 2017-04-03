Sierra Leone Delays 709ct. Rough Sale

17 hrs ago Read more: Diamonds.net

The government of Sierra Leone has pushed back the schedule for selling a 709.41-carat rough diamond to give bidders more time to take part. Potential buyers can view the diamond until May 10 at the Bank of Sierra Leone in Freetown, the government said last week.

Chicago, IL

