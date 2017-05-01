Sierra Leone: Auditor General Decorated With Goor Award

The Auditor General of Sierra Leone, Mrs Lara Taylor-Pearce has been decorated with the award of "Grand Officer of the Order of the Rokel" by His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma. The prestigious award was presented to the Auditor General during the nation's 56th Independence anniversary on the 27th April, 2017 at a colourful ceremony at State House, Freetown.

