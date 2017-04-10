Seeking more bids, Sierra Leone delays sale of huge diamond

Seeking more bids, Sierra Leone delay...

Sierra Leone said Wednesday that it was extending the bidding for a massive 709-carat diamond found by an Evangelical preacher last month, after the government received only six offers for the gem. Bids will now be accepted until May 10 - in particular to allow more time for potential buyers from Belgium, Israel, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, a government spokesman said - with the auction to be held the following day.

