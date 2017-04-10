Seeking more bids, Sierra Leone delays sale of huge diamond
Sierra Leone said Wednesday that it was extending the bidding for a massive 709-carat diamond found by an Evangelical preacher last month, after the government received only six offers for the gem. Bids will now be accepted until May 10 - in particular to allow more time for potential buyers from Belgium, Israel, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, a government spokesman said - with the auction to be held the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC