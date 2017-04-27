Secretary's Remarks: On the Occasion of the Republic of Sierra Leone's National Day
On behalf of the American people, best wishes to the people of Sierra Leone as you celebrate the anniversary of your independence on April 27. The United States remains committed to working with your government to support Sierra Leone's efforts to grow economically, strengthen its democracy, and ensure the well-being of all its citizens.
