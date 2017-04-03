Liberia: 2017 Elections Threatened?

Reports reaching this paper revealed that some unknown men are planning to lunch seditious activities along the western border region in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in the country. The report revealed that two of the 42 illegal entry points in Grand Cape Mount County have been tipped to be used to launch the onslaught.

