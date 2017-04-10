Issachar Stories: From Sierra Leone to Slidell, Louisiana, pastor impacting lives
How do you get from Sierra Leone to Slidell? If you're a young boy growing up in West African with dreams of being an Ambassador, how do you end being an Ambassador for Christ - in Louisiana? Eugene Wellington has lived in Slidell, Louisiana since 1991, but grew up in the West African country of Sierra Leone-he and his eight siblings. His father worked as an accountant for the gold and diamond mines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC