His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands on the occasion of his birthday. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health and happiness to King Willem and the Dutch people further progress and prosperity.
