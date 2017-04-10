Generous duo set for Africa charity m...

Generous duo set for Africa charity mission

Friday Apr 7

A paediatric doctor born in the Towy Valley is hoping to take on a mammoth task of driving over 4,000 miles from London to West Africa to help a charity. Dr Hannah Davies, who spent much of her childhood in Llandeilo, is looking to raise A 10,000 to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser to deliver to a charity in Sierra Leone.

Chicago, IL

