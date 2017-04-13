Former Sierra Leonean Veep courts Raw...

Former Sierra Leonean Veep courts Rawlings' support for protection

Former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Chief Samuel Sam-Sumana, has called on the international community to ensure that the political leadership in his country guarantees his safety in his bid to register as a voter during the ongoing voter registration process. Chief Sam-Sumana says he has been unable to exercise his right to register as a voter for fear of his life and safety as well as that of his family.

