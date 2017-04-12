Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey to return to Sierra Leone
Ebola survivor Pauline Cafferkey is planning to return to Sierra Leone for the first time since she was struck down with with the killer virus. The Scottish nurse said she hopes the fundraising trip in May will help to bring "closure" after a "terrible couple of years".
