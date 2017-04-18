Canadian doctor Rob Fowler recognized for life-saving treatment in Ebola outbreak
Mortality rates went from 80 per cent to less than 40 per cent after an Ebola treatment was changed. Canadian Dr. Rob Fowler is being recognized with the Royal College Teasdale-Corti Humanitarian Award for his part in that change.
