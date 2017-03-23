Woman helping rebuild country

Woman helping rebuild country

Tuesday Mar 21

A YOUNG Caerleon woman is helping on a Sierra Leone project three years on from the devastating Ebola outbreak -which was declared on March 2014, and came to an end in May 2015. Libby Jones, 19, is working alongside young British and Sierra Leonean volunteers, helping locals find work and rebuild their communities.

Chicago, IL

