VIDEO: Navy crew and captain offer training, chase down pirates
Lieutenant-Commander Paul Smith, Commanding Officer of HMCS Summerside, reads with students at the Aberdeen Municipal School in Freetown, Sierra Leone, during Obangame Express on Monday. The tropical shores of West Africa are a long way from home for Lieutenant-Commander Nicole Robichaud, one of just two female captains in the Royal Canadian Navy.
