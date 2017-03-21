Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond in village
In this Wednesday May. 24, 2000 file photo, diamond prospectors sift through the earth in the Corbert mine in Waiima, Sierra Leone, 40 kilometers east of Bo in central Sierra Leone. A pastor in Sierra Leone's Kono district discovered and turned in the largest uncut diamond found in more than four decades in the West African country, the government said Thursday March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC