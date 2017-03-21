Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-car...

Sierra Leone pastor discovers 706-carat diamond in village

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Westport News

In this Wednesday May. 24, 2000 file photo, diamond prospectors sift through the earth in the Corbert mine in Waiima, Sierra Leone, 40 kilometers east of Bo in central Sierra Leone. A pastor in Sierra Leone's Kono district discovered and turned in the largest uncut diamond found in more than four decades in the West African country, the government said Thursday March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,724,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC