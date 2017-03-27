Sierra Leone: More Investments in Ene...

Sierra Leone: More Investments in Energy, Health and Water Resources

On Tuesday 28th March 2017, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma received potential investors from Turkey on energy, health, waste and water resource management at State House in Freetown. Head of delegation from EMGRUP Electricity Generation Company Mr Edhem Sunar expressed interest to invest in energy production, waste management, sea transportation, hospitals and water supply.

