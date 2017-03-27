Sierra Leone: More Investments in Energy, Health and Water Resources
On Tuesday 28th March 2017, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma received potential investors from Turkey on energy, health, waste and water resource management at State House in Freetown. Head of delegation from EMGRUP Electricity Generation Company Mr Edhem Sunar expressed interest to invest in energy production, waste management, sea transportation, hospitals and water supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC