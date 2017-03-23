Sierra Leone: Lumley-Tokeh Road Agreement Signed
On Wednesday March 22nd 2017, the Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone in Freetown to provide a loan of USD$17 million for the construction of the Lumley-Tokeh road. According to the head of the Kuwaiti delegation, Mr Ghanem Al-Ghenaiman, this is the ninth project supported by the fund in Sierra Leone, saying that "Sierra Leone is the first country to be supported twice in a single financial year."
