Morocco arrests suspected Hezbollah financier -source
Moroccan authorities have arrested Kassim Tajideen, deemed by Washington a top financier of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and plan to extradite him to the United States, a Moroccan security source close to the case said on Tuesday. Tajideen was arrested on March 12 at Casablanca airport on an arrest warrant issued two days earlier by Interpol's Washington office for alleged fraud, money laundering and financing of terrorist activities, the source told Reuters.
