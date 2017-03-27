Morocco arrests suspected Hezbollah f...

Morocco arrests suspected Hezbollah financier -source

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Reuters

Moroccan authorities have arrested Kassim Tajideen, deemed by Washington a top financier of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and plan to extradite him to the United States, a Moroccan security source close to the case said on Tuesday. Tajideen was arrested on March 12 at Casablanca airport on an arrest warrant issued two days earlier by Interpol's Washington office for alleged fraud, money laundering and financing of terrorist activities, the source told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC