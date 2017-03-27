'Moment of pride': Canadian navy comm...

'Moment of pride': Canadian navy commander overwhelmed by Sierra Leone visit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Lt.-Cmdr. Paul Smith, commanding officer of HMCS Summerside, reads with students at the Aberdeen Municipal School in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on March 20. Standing in the shadow of Freetown's towering Cotton Tree, Lt.-Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC