Kwesi Nyantakyi returns home after successful FIFA Council Election
President of the Ghana Football Association , Kwesi Nyantankyi has returned home after securing his second term on the FIFA Council through an election held in Ethiopian's capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, March 16. Addressing the press on his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Kwesi Nyantakyi expressed appreciation to Members of the African Football confederation for exercising their franchise in his favor. 'I want to express my appreciation to everyone who supported me, it wasn't an easy election.
