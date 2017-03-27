IMF Staff Initiates Discussions on a ...

IMF Staff Initiates Discussions on a Possible IMF-Supported Financial Arrangement for Sierra Leone

The economy proved resilient in the face of two major exogenous shocks: the Ebola epidemic and collapse of iron ore prices and associated loss of production in 2014-2015. The economy is projected to expand by 6 percent in real terms in 2017, but the macroeconomic situation remains challenging.

