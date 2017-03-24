.com | Student dies in violent Sierra Leone university protests
A student has been killed and several others injured at a university near Sierra Leone's southern city of Bo after police fired tear gas and live bullets during protests over a lecturers' strike, police sources told AFP. Lecturers at Njala University have been on strike since October, the beginning of the academic year, over unpaid wages and pensions, triggering protests there and in three other cities on Thursday.
