.com | Sierra Leone anti-corruption activist takes on parliament
Since he accused Sierra Leone's parliament of diverting public funds from some of the world's poorest people, including Ebola crisis victims, Abdul Fatoma's life has taken a dark turn. Fatoma has become the largest thorn in the side of Sierra Leone's politicians for demanding greater transparency about public finances in a country riddled with corruption, just over a year before elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|bhjr
|1
|seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|International premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
|Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|SHRI PARAS CORPOR...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC