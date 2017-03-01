African twin link marks a decade
The Hastings Sierra Leone twinning link celebrated its tenth anniversary with a reception held be East Sussex High Sheriff, and former Hastings MP, Michael Foster last Friday. The event marked the tenth birthday since the formal twinning ceremony between the two Hastings in Sierra Leone in February 2007.
