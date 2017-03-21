706-carat diamond unearthed by pastor in Sierra Leone9 min ago
Freetown, March 17 A Christian pastor working in a Sierra Leone mine has discovered a 706-carat diamond, media reports said. Emmanuel Momoh, who was working in the West African country's east Kono region, found the precious stone which could be the tenth largest diamond ever found, Daily Mail online reported.
