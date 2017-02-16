The Liberian Legislature: An Unholy P...

The Liberian Legislature: An Unholy Political Theater of Unrepented...

Why must a poverty-stricken nation like Liberia spend over US$170.8 million in 4 years on just 103 Lawmakers alone when education is a mess? It is somehow difficult to determine which branch of the Liberian government is the most corrupt and the most unpatriotic, but one would reasonably crown the Legislative branch with such characterization. Undeniably, Liberia has one of the most corrupt and unpatriotic Parliaments in the World.

Chicago, IL

