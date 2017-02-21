'Superspreaders' Are Responsible For ...

'Superspreaders' Are Responsible For The 2014 Ebola Outbreak, Study Says

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Medical Daily

Although superspreaders have been previously thought to play a small role in the transmission of Ebola, this study allowed scientists to better understand and measure how superspreaders fueled the epidemic. The researchers analyzed community-based data collected around Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC