Sula expands Sierra Leone drilling programme
Sierra Leone-focussed multi-commodity exploration company Sula Iron & Gold announced on Monday that the two diamond drill rigs shipped from South Africa in December, had now docked and were unloaded at Freetown Port on 10 February. The AIM-traded firm said five containers holding two drill rigs and associated support equipment, which were shipped in December, arrived and were unloaded on Friday.
