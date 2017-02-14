Sula expands Sierra Leone drilling programme

Sierra Leone-focussed multi-commodity exploration company Sula Iron & Gold announced on Monday that the two diamond drill rigs shipped from South Africa in December, had now docked and were unloaded at Freetown Port on 10 February. The AIM-traded firm said five containers holding two drill rigs and associated support equipment, which were shipped in December, arrived and were unloaded on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.