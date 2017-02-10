Silsden volunteers heading to Sierra ...

Silsden volunteers heading to Sierra Leone

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Showing their support for the Sierra Leone trip are, from left, Phillip Smith, Silsden Sports Club chairman John Lohan, Silsden AFC president Barry Thomas, Derek Smithson, Silsden AFC chairman Sean McNulty and the Rev David Griffiths In the first week the team will stay at Freetown and assist with a hospital project and then will move to the coast to help complete a medical centre construction scheme. Recently the volunteers attended a club game against Widnes FC and were presented with two sets of kit and some junior strips to donate while in Africa.

