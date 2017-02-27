Sierra Leone: Three Lassa fever death...

Sierra Leone: Three Lassa fever deaths in Kenema

Three people died of Lassa fever in Kenema during the second week of February. Concerns continue to rise about the increase in the number of positive cases of Lassa fever, according to the District Medical Officer, Dr. Mohamed Alex Vandi.

Chicago, IL

