Rescuing children in Sierra Leone

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: United Methodist Church

Johannes Baun , Rose Saffa and Mohamed Nabieu, who were helped at the Child Rescue Center, are giving back the help they received by working at the center. The rescue center was founded to care for children impoverished by the 1991-2002 Sierra Leone civil war.

