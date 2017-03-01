Pupils aim to raise plenty of smiles ...

Pupils aim to raise plenty of smiles with donation

Friday Feb 17

Children at Ramsey Junior School have helped a remote school in Sierra Leone by collecting toothbrushes and toothpaste for pupils there. The students donated hundreds of the items to The David School, which lies 36 miles outside of the capital Freetown - a hub for youngsters in the community to go to and receive an education.

Chicago, IL

