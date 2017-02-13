Loah to Bring 'ArtSoul' to Irish Arts...

Loah to Bring 'ArtSoul' to Irish Arts Center This March

Loah, one of Ireland's most exciting rising talents, will perform at Irish Arts Center with a full band on March 22. Following her US debut as part of Irish Arts Center 's Ireland Rising concert last April, Irish / Sierra Leonean singer-songwriter Sallay Garnett, aka Loah, returns for an intimate performance showcasing her unique blend of musical styles which can only be described as "ArtSoul." Loah, who grew up between Maynooth and West Africa, has mesmerized audiences at Electric Picnic and the Dublin Fringe Festival, performed with Glen Hansard and the RT Concert Orchestra, and co-wrote the song "Someone New" on Hozier's platinum-selling debut album.

