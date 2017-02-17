Home Salone up for 2017 UK Blog Awards for reporting on real... 1
A former Hull Daily Mail reporter who spent almost a year in West Africa has been voted one of the nation's best travel bloggers. Last year, Andy McFarlane, 39, took a career break to move to Sierra Leone with wife, Clara Burton, 33, who took a job there with a development charity, and their daughter Aoife, now two.
