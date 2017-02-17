HMCS Summerside crew to see Nova Scot...

HMCS Summerside crew to see Nova Scotia history in Sierra Leone

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Lt.-Cmdr. Paul Smith says he's looking forward to seeing Nova Scotian and Canadian influences in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC