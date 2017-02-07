FRIENDSHIP: A True Story of Adventure...

FRIENDSHIP: A True Story of Adventure, Goodwill, and Endurance, by Francis Mandewah

An African boy from the region made famous by the Hollywood film "Blood Diamond" is befriended by an American pilot. That friendship brings great opportunities and blessings that affirm the boy's faith in a God of miracles.

