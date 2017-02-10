Free surgery for Ebola survivors

Free surgery for Ebola survivors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: United Methodist Church

Ophthalmologists Jessica Shanthi , Moges Teshome and Steven Yeh pose with Umaru Sesay, 12, from Moyamba Junction, Sierra Leone. Sesay, who had cataracts as a result of contracting Ebola, had a successful operation that allowed him return to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I had sex with clients at night and went to sc... (Apr '16) Apr '16 bhjr 1
seychelles prn with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
International premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Rate Numbers Offers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
best deals on premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
New Termination with great payouts (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
Premium Numbers offer for weekend (Jan '15) Jan '15 SHRI PARAS CORPOR... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC