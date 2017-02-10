Former Bolton News reporter voted one...

Former Bolton News reporter voted one of the nation's best travel bloggers

Friday Feb 10 Read more: This Is Lancashire

Andy McFarlane, 39, worked in the paper's previous office at Churchgate between 2006 and 2008, firstly as a reporter and later as deputy news editor. Last year, he took a career break from his job at BBC News to move to Sierra Leone with wife, Clara Burton, 33, who took a job there with a development charity, and daughter Aoife, now two.

